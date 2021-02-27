AAA Texas offers tips to save on fuel as gas prices skyrocket following winter blast

LUBBOCK, Texas — Retail gasoline prices across the Lone Star State continued to skyrocket this week as the impacts of last week’s winter storm were still being felt, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.417 on Saturday and trending upward.

“Refineries are recovering from last week’s wicked weather,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Still, with demand reportedly down and fuel supplies healthy, gasoline prices are likely to rise for several days to come in the wake of the storm’s impact to production.”

In the meantime, AAA Texas offered some fuel saving tips to help out drivers:

Slow down and drive the speed limit. On the highway, aerodynamic drag causes fuel economy to drop off significantly as speeds increase above 50 mph.

Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard acceleration. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.

Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in winter. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.

When driving in town, adjust your speed to “time” the traffic lights. This reduces repeated braking and acceleration that consume additional fuel.

When approaching a red light or stop sign, take your foot off the gas early and allow your car to coast down to a slower speed until it is time to brake.

Accelerate smoothly with light to moderate throttle. This allows the automatic transmission to upshift into higher gears sooner, reducing engine rpm and saving fuel.

Use cruise control to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.

Try to minimize your use of air conditioning.

Plan ahead to accomplish multiple errands in one trip, and whenever possible travel outside high-traffic times of day.

If you own more than one car, use the most fuel-efficient model that meets the needs of any given journey.

Despite rising prices at the pump, Texas drivers were paying the third lowest gas prices in the country this week.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.712 on Saturday and was trending upward.

The latest report from U.S. Energy Information Administration showed demand for gasoline fell to 7.2 million barrels per day across the country, the lowest level since late May.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $2.429 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com, however, reported an average retail price of $2.41 here in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find regular unleaded gas prices as low as $2.12 a gallon in Lubbock.