LUBBOCK, Texas — Oil and gas prices continued to soar this week due to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

“Oil prices have skyrocketed to 11-year highs due to the volatility in global crude markets caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Demand for gasoline will only increase as spring approaches and more people travel. Couple that with rising crude oil prices and drivers can expect to continue to see even higher fuel prices in the days and weeks ahead.”

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $3.578 on Saturday and was trending upward.

The motor club said Texas drivers were paying the third lowest gas prices on average across the country this week.

Drivers in El Paso were paying the highest gas price average this week. The cheapest gas price average was reported in Amarillo.

AAA Texas said gas price averages across the state and across the country had increased significantly in the last week, similar to a price spike following a major hurricane. Prices have not been this high since August 2014.



The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $3.922 on Saturday and was trending upward.



The energy market has been volatile in recent weeks due to uncertainty about Russia’s large crude oil supplies making it on to the global market. That uncertainty is causing crude oil prices to spike well over $100 a barrel and means that gas prices will more than likely continue to rise as drivers gear up for spring travel season.

AAA and AAA Texas offered these tips for ways drivers can improve fuel efficiency and save money:

Slow down and drive the speed limit. Higher speeds result in more aerodynamic drag.

Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard accelerations. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.

Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.

Minimize your use of air conditioning.

Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in colder temperatures. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.

Download the AAA App to find the cheapest gas prices near you.

Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy.

Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level.

When driving in town, adjust your speed to “time” the traffic lights. This reduces repeated braking and acceleration that consume additional fuel.

When approaching a red light or stop sign, take your foot off the gas early and allow your car to coast down to a slower speed until it is time to brake.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $3.518 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $3.52 here in the Hub City. However, prices were as low as $3.16 for regular unleaded at some locations.