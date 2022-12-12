COPPELL, Texas — AAA Texas predicts nearly nine million Texans will travel 50 miles or more away from home for the year-end holidays.

According to a press release from the motor club, it’s a 3% increase from last year but 7% less than 2019 pre-pandemic levels.

“AAA Texas data shows year-end travel is surging, and trips are already being booked for 2023,” said AAA Texas Vice President and General Manager, Galen Grillo in the press release. “The rebound in travel during the second half of 2022 has helped create momentum for 2023, including for the upcoming ‘wave season’ from January through March, when cruise lines offer some of their best promotions.”

Most Texans will drive to their destinations with around 8.3 million people traveling by vehicle, the motor club said.

Air travel will increase 13% over last year, with nearly nearly 377,000 Texans expected to fly.

Texans are also ramping up travel by other modes of transportation, AAA Texas said.

More than 237,000 plan to travel by bus, cruise or train which is a 21% increase from last year.

Nationally, AAA estimates 112.7 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home for the year-end holidays. AAA said it’s an increase of 3.6 million people over last year and closing in on pre-pandemic numbers.

For purposes of this forecast, AAA Texas said the year-end holiday is defined as the 11-day period from Friday, December 23 to Monday, January 2.