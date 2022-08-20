LUBBOCK, Texas — The statewide gas price average fell for the ninth consecutive week, although some Texas cities reported a slight increase in prices, according to a press release from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas was reported at $3.445 on Saturday. Prices were trending downward.

“With demand for gasoline stronger week-to-week and supplies tightening, drivers in some areas across Texas are seeing pump price averages increase,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “While the statewide fuel price average dropped for the ninth consecutive week, price fluctuations remain possible due to current market dynamics.”

Texas drivers were paying the second lowest gas prices on average across the country this week.

The highest gas prices in the state this week were reported in College Station. The cheapest gas prices were reported in McAllen.

Texas recorded its highest gas price average on June 15, 2022 at $4.695 a gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $3.908 on Saturday. Prices were also trending downward.

Energy Information Administration data over the past week indicated demand for gasoline rose to the second highest level this year at 9.35 million barrels per day.

Overall most retail pump price averages are still falling as crude oil continues to stay below $100 per barrel.

West Texas Intermediate crude ended the week at $90.77 a barrel, while Brent crude ended at $96.72 according to OilPrice.com.

The U.S. recorded its highest gas price average on June 14, 2022 at $5.016 a gallon.

Meanwhile, the average retail price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Lubbock was reported at $3.350 on Saturday. Prices were also trending downward.

Lubbock recorded its highest gas price average on June 14, 2022 at $X.XXX a gallon.

The website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $3.32 here in the Hub City. However, prices were reported as low as $3.14 for a gallon of regular unleaded. GasBuddy.com data on Saturday indicated local prices were rising.