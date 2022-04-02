LUBBOCK, Texas — Retail gasoline prices decreased this week across Lone Star State as demand dropped back and crude oil prices continued to fluctuate, according to a news release from AAA Texas.



The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $3.816 on Saturday and was trending downward.

“Oil and gas prices have been subject to daily headlines – sending prices on a roller coaster,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “The latest trend has been in a downward direction for a number of reasons, including falling demand from the prior week.”

The motor club said Texas drivers were paying the sixth lowest gas prices on average across the country this week.

Drivers in El Paso were paying the highest gas price average this week. The cheapest gas price average was reported in Amarillo.

AAA Texas reported the Lone Star State’s highest-ever record average for a gallon of regular unleaded at $4.01 on March 11.



The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $4.200 on Saturday and was holding steady.

President Biden announced on Thursday plans to release up to 180 million barrels from the U.S. strategic petroleum reserves to help reduce energy prices, which have been skyrocketing since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

AAA and AAA Texas offered these tips for ways drivers can improve fuel efficiency and save money:

Slow down and drive the speed limit. Higher speeds result in more aerodynamic drag.

Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard accelerations. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.

Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.

Minimize your use of air conditioning.

Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in colder temperatures. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.

Download the AAA App to find the cheapest gas prices near you.

Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy.

Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level.

When driving in town, adjust your speed to “time” the traffic lights. This reduces repeated braking and acceleration that consume additional fuel.

When approaching a red light or stop sign, take your foot off the gas early and allow your car to coast down to a slower speed until it is time to brake.

Meanwhile in Lubbock, AAA Texas said the average retail price was reported at $3.688 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $3.66 here in the Hub City. However, prices were reported as low as $3.49 for gallon of regular unleaded.