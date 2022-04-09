LUBBOCK, Texas — Retail gasoline and global crude oil prices have been dropping on the news of a coordinated release from strategic petroleum reserves, according to a news release from AAA Texas.



The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $3.732 on Saturday and was trending downward.

“The latest round of headlines about oil reserve releases have been driving retail gas and crude oil prices down,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Gasoline demand also hasn’t been as strong over the past few weeks, but that will likely change as we move closer to the summer driving season.”

The motor club said Texas drivers were paying the 7th lowest gas prices on average across the country this week.

Drivers in Midland were paying the highest gas price average this past week. The cheapest gas price average was reported in Amarillo.

It’s been nearly one month since AAA Texas reported the Lone Star State’s highest-ever record average price for gallon of regular unleaded at $4.01 on March 11.



The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $4.132 on Saturday and was trending downward.

AAA and AAA Texas offered these tips for ways drivers can improve fuel efficiency and save money:

Slow down and drive the speed limit. Higher speeds result in more aerodynamic drag.

Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard accelerations. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.

Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.

Minimize your use of air conditioning.

Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in colder temperatures. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.

Download the AAA App to find the cheapest gas prices near you.

Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy.

Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level.

When driving in town, adjust your speed to “time” the traffic lights. This reduces repeated braking and acceleration that consume additional fuel.

When approaching a red light or stop sign, take your foot off the gas early and allow your car to coast down to a slower speed until it is time to brake.

Meanwhile in Lubbock, AAA Texas said the average retail price was reported at $3.608 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $3.56 here in the Hub City. However, prices were reported as low as $3.41 for gallon of regular unleaded.