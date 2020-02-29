AAA Texas: Pump prices fluctuate as market analysts watch for oil market volatility

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas still boasts some of the least expensive gas price averages in the country, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

However, decreased gasoline stocks and maintenance at regional refineries are expected to keep prices fluctuating.

The statewide and nationwide gas prices averages were down slightly as the week and month ended on Saturday.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.135 on Saturday.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed this week, drivers in Odessa were paying the most on average. Meanwhile, drivers in the Laredo and San Antonio areas were paying the least on average.

“Gas prices are expected fluctuate slightly over the next few weeks,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Factors include increasing demand for retail gasoline and decreasing supply as refinery maintenance is beginning, which is typical for this time of the year.”



Crude oil prices were on the rise until the start of this week but have since dropped.



The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.447 on Saturday.



Crude oil prices may continue to fluctuate as concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) continue to mount.

The market continues to worry that reduced global travel and a slowdown in production in China, the world’s second largest crude consuming country, will reduce crude demand this year.

AAA Texas reported the average retail price in Lubbock was $2.106 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com, however, reported an average retail price of $2.07 in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find gas prices as low as $1.97 a gallon.

Prices range between 20 and 40 centers higher than the statewide average in some communities across the South and Rolling Plains.