COPPELL, Texas — AAA Texas reminds drivers and parents to keep children safe while they enjoy new bicycles, riding toys, scooters, roller skates and rollerblades.

“Young people on low-riding toys and fast-moving bicycles, as well as children playing in neighborhoods, can be missed if drivers are not watchful,” said AAA Texas spokesperson, Daniel Armbruster in a press release. “We remind drivers to be on the lookout for excited children on new riding toys and encourage parents to go over traffic safety lessons before allowing their kids outside to play.”

The motor club said according to government data, approximately 366 deaths and 15,000 injuries are attributed to frontover incidents each year.

These incidents often occur at lower speeds in driveways and parking lots with children under six at the most risk.

Most of the time drivers involved in frontover incidents are a parent or close relative of the victim, AAA Texas said.

Meanwhile, nearly 200 children are killed in the U.S. and more than 15,000 are injured after being involved in a backover incident each year, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

More than 60% of backover incidents involve a larger size vehicle and take place mainly in driveways and parking lots, AAA Texas said.

Tragically, in more than 70% of these incidents, a parent or close relative is behind the wheel.

Children who are one-year old (12-23 months) are most commonly the victims of backover incidents according to KidsandCars.org.

To prevent these tragedies, AAA Texas offered the following tips in its press release:

Drivers:

Check your blind spots, including the blind spot behind your vehicle that you cannot see in the rear or side view mirror.

Always assume children could be present and carefully check streets, driveways and areas around your vehicle before backing out.

Always look behind as you back out SLOWLY with windows rolled down to listen for children – and BE PREPARED TO STOP.

Don’t rely only on rearview cameras 100%. Research by AAA’s Automotive Research Center found both factory-installed and aftermarket rearview cameras increase visibility in the blind zone by an average of 46%. However, a single camera lens mounted near the license plate doesn’t see everything. Pavement that slopes up sharply, as well as moisture and dirt on a camera lens can impact visibility. There’s no substitute for walking around your car, looking in mirrors and over your shoulder before putting your vehicle in reverse.

Slow down on neighborhood streets. Obey all posted speed limits.

Watch for bicyclists and toy riders. Look for riders on streets, medians and curbs. Excited children and teens may not pay attention to traffic and cross streets mid-block or between parked cars.



Parents: