AAA Texas reminds motorcyclists and drivers to share the road

With most travelers choosing the car as their main mode of transportation this summer, AAA Texas wants to prevent fatalities and injuries due to motorcycle collisions. 412 motorcyclists were killed and more than 1,800 seriously injured in 2019 across Texas, according to the latest Texas Department of Transportation crash reports. While the number of motorcyclists killed declined year-to-year, motorcyclists continue to be overrepresented in traffic fatalities, making up 11.3 percent of all fatal crashes on Texas roadways in 2019.

Due to a lack of structural protection, motorcyclists are 27 times more likely than people in passenger cars to die in a crash, according to the National Safety Council. Many fatal crashes involving motorcycles on Texas roadways occur at intersections, often when drivers are making a left turn and do not see an oncoming motorcycle until it’s too late, according to TxDOT.

“Drivers and motorcyclists must do a better job sharing the road,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Drivers should look twice when changing lanes, pay special attention at intersections and use extra caution when making left turns.”

In 45 percent of the fatal crashes, motorcyclists killed were not wearing helmets, according to TxDOT crash reports. Texas law requires motorcyclists under 21 to wear a helmet, and riders 21 and older must wear a helmet unless they’ve completed a safety course or are covered by an applicable health insurance plan. AAA Texas recommends that all motorcycle riders and passengers should wear a Department of Transportation compliant helmet.

