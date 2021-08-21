AAA Texas reports a slight drop in gas prices this week

LUBBOCK, Texas — There was a slight drop in prices at the gas pump this week across the Lone Star State, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.822 on Saturday and was trending slightly downward.

The motor club said that Texas drivers were paying the third lowest gas prices on average across the country this week.

AAA Texas said drivers in El Paso were paying the highest gas price average this week. The cheapest gas price average was reported in San Antonio.

“Demand for retail gasoline remains strong and much higher than last year, which is why pump prices are elevated from 2020,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Industry analysts will be watching to see if decreasing demand numbers and less expensive crude oil will contribute to gas prices dropping by early next month.”

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $3.166 on Saturday and was trending slightly downward.

The latest Energy Information Administration data showed U.S. gasoline demand fell marginally week-to-week but remains higher compared to this time last year.

Regional fuel supply numbers increased and Gulf Coast refinery utilization remained unchanged from the previous week.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $2.788 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $2.78 here in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find regular unleaded gas prices as low as $2.59 a gallon in Lubbock.