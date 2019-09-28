AAA Texas: Retail gas prices decline following brief spike

LUBBOCK, Texas – Gas prices have started to decline once again across the state following a brief spike after the attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities earlier this month, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was down to around $2.36 on Saturday.



“After brief price spikes following the attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities earlier this month, markets are showing signs of stabilization,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “Retail gas prices are now falling in many Texas cities. However, drivers may see fluctuations through the end of the month.”

AAA Texas said drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average of the major metropolitan areas surveyed. Drivers in Tyler are paying the least on average.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was down to around $2.65 on Saturday.