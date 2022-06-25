LUBBOCK, Texas — Retail gasoline prices continued to dip slightly this week across the Lone Star State, according to a press release from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas was reported at $4.565 on Saturday. Prices were trending downward.

“Texans are seeing minor relief at the gas pump with prices dropping an average of nine cents a gallon compared to last week,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Prices could fluctuate as the busy Independence Day holiday approaches. Despite unusually high gas prices, automobile travel will set a new record in Texas, with 3.1 million Texans driving to their holiday destination. The record travel could put more pressure on demand at a time when supplies are very tight.”

Texas drivers were paying the 9th lowest gas prices on average across the country this week.

The highest gas prices in the state this week were reported in El Paso. The cheapest gas prices were reported in Laredo.

Texas recorded its highest gas price average on June 15, 2022 at $4.695 a gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $4.908 on Saturday. Prices were trending downward.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden called on Congress to suspend the federal fuel tax for three months. The tax is 18.4¢ for gasoline and 24.4¢ for diesel, per gallon.

AAA Texas said external market and economic factors impact the price of oil, which plays a key role in determining the cost of gas. As a result, the impact of gas tax holiday proposals, whether state or federal, may be limited.

Crude oil prices continued to decline this week. West Texas Intermediate crude ended the week at $107.60 a barrel, while Brent crude ended at $113.10, according to OilPrice.com.

The U.S. recorded its highest gas price average on June 14, 2022 at $5.016 a gallon.

The average retail price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Lubbock was reported at $4.386 on Saturday. Prices were also trending downward.

Lubbock recorded its highest gas price average on June 14, 2022 at $4.520 a gallon.

The website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $4.38 here in the Hub City. However, prices were reported as low as $4.19 for a gallon of regular unleaded.