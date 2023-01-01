COPPELL, Texas — AAA Texas recently revealed the top automobile insurance claims among its members in 2022.

According to a press release, 2022 presented many challenges to Texans from inflation and supply chain issues to an increasing number of insurance claims.

The motor club reported a 12% increase in overall claims for 2022 compared to 2021.

While all automobile insurance claims are not avoidable, most are by driving defensively and following simple tips.



Rear-End Collisions/Fender Benders



Rear-end collisions/fender benders remained the top claim by AAA Texas members.



The motor club said these made up 18% of all auto insurance claims AAA Texas processed in 2022.

Many times, these crashes can be the result of distracted driving.



To avoid being involved in a rear-end collision or fender bender, AAA Texas recommends:

Put down your phone and stay focused on the road. Taking your eyes off the road for just two seconds doubles your risk for a crash.

Ask passengers for help or pull over if you need to read or write a text message.

Activate Do Not Disturb on your smart phone while driving.

AAA Texas encourages drivers to take the pledge to end distracted driving by visiting aaa.com/dontdrivedistracted.

Backing Up



Crashes involving backing a vehicle up made up 9% of all auto insurance claims processed in 2022, AAA Texas said.

While back up sensors and cameras are available on a greater number of vehicles, the sensors that make these systems helpful are frequently located in prone areas like bumpers.

Drivers can follow these tips to reduce their risk of being involved in a back-up collision.

Drive slowly and obey all traffic and directional signs.

Avoid shortcuts such as cutting across parking lanes and rows of parking spots.

Watch for pedestrians and other vehicles when slowly backing up and do not rely on backup cameras alone.

Be extra alert for small children, pets, and parents pushing baby strollers in parking lots.

Side-Impact Crashes



AAA Texas reported there was an 11.6% increase in accidents during lane changes and navigating intersections that resulted in side-impact crashes in 2022.

Many of these crashes are associated with distracted driving.



Some things to consider as you attempt to change lanes or approach an intersection are:

As you approach the intersection be prepared to stop when the light changes to yellow. Crashes frequently occur at intersections when two parties drive aggressively to beat a light or make a quick left turn.

When attempting a left turn, never assume the oncoming vehicle is aware that you are there or will be able to slow to avoid an impact.

If you are aware of a particularly hazardous intersection, it may be best to avoid it all together. Taking a slightly longer detour may reduce your exposure to a loss and reduce stress!

Vehicles visible in your mirror may be closer than they appear. Be certain to not only consider the distance but also the speed of the vehicle in the lane you are attempting to occupy.

Speeding



Many crashes in Texas could be prevented if more drivers obeyed the speed limit.



Research by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that even modestly higher speeds at the time of a crash dramatically increase the chances of severe injury and death, as well as cancel out the benefits of vehicle safety features.