AAA Texas: Rise in demand leads to state gas price average increase

LUBBOCK, Texas — After falling for the last three weeks, the state’s gas price average rose slightly this week, according to a news release from AAA Texas.



The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $1.85 on Saturday was trending upward.

AAA Texas said gasoline demand increased and continues to grow closer to regional supply levels.

However, demand levels remain below normal due to COVID-19 concerns.

“As regional markets readjust to lower than average demand levels, we expect to see continued pump price fluctuation,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “This is primarily due to market forces trying to balance supply and demand.”

Demand is expected to remain below normal as many students will begin the year with virtual classes from home.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was $2.179 on Saturday and was also trending upward.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $1.791 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com, however, reported an average retail price of $1.76 here in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find gas prices as low as 1.63 a gallon in Lubbock.

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery efforts in Lubbock and the South Plains