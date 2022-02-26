LUBBOCK, Texas — For the first time in six weeks, AAA Texas reported on Thursday the statewide gas price average held steady week-to-week.

However, that stability was shorted lived with the Russian invasion of Ukraine underway and crude oil prices fluctuating in response.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $3.272 on Saturday and was trending upward.

“The upward momentum from pump prices may have paused for a moment, but don’t expect the slowdown to become a trend as crude oil prices continue to rise amid geopolitical and supply chain issues,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “With Texas gasoline prices 35 percent higher than one year ago, AAA Texas reminds consumers that unless your vehicle requires premium fuel, you’re likely just wasting money, according to AAA Automotive research.”

Drivers in El Paso were paying the highest gas price average this week. The cheapest gas price average was reported in Amarillo.

The motor club said Texas was tied with Mississippi and Oklahoma for the 2nd lowest gas prices on average across the country this week.

AAA and AAA Texas offer these simple tips for ways drivers can improve fuel efficiency:

Slow down and drive the speed limit. Higher speeds result in more aerodynamic drag.

Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard accelerations. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.

Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.

Minimize your use of air conditioning.

Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in colder temperatures. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.

Download the AAA App to find the cheapest gas prices near you.

Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy.

Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level.

When driving in town, adjust your speed to “time” the traffic lights. This reduces repeated braking and acceleration that consume additional fuel.

When approaching a red light or stop sign, take your foot off the gas early and allow your car to coast down to a slower speed until it is time to brake.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $3.597 on Saturday and was trending upward.

Market analysts suggest prices will trend upward especially as demand increases going into the spring travel season.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $3.139 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $3.11 here in the Hub City. However, prices were as low as $2.95 for regular unleaded at some locations.