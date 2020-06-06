AAA Texas: State gas price average slightly increases; second lowest price nationally

LUBBOCK, Texas — Drivers are paying a more at the pump this week as crude oil prices and demand for gasoline continue to rise across the Lone Star State, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

“Texas has the second lowest statewide gas price average in the country, however pump prices continue an upward trajectory with more people driving and crude oil prices rising,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Even as gas prices increase, they remain far less expensive than last year.”

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $1.676 on Saturday and trending upward.

Nationally, demand for gasoline has increased to around 7.6 million barrels per day, according to the latest U.S. Energy Information Administration report.

Refinery utilization is up to 76% in the Gulf Coast region and up slightly to 72% at the national level.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was $2.015 on Saturday and was also trending upward.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $1.603 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com, however, reported an average retail price of $1.58 here in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find gas prices as low as $1.42 a gallon in Lubbock.

Compared to last Saturday, pump prices were up in the Hub City.