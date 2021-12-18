AAA Texas: State has cheapest gas prices in the U.S. heading into the Christmas travel week

In this file photo, a gas pump nozzle is seen at a gas station. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Driver across the Lone Star State were paying the lowest gas price average in the nation this week, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.904 on Saturday and was trending down.

“Pump prices continue their slow seasonal descent, despite a slight rebound in oil prices due to waning fears of a global slowdown caused by the COVID-19 omicron variant,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Gas prices may start to steady, or even trend higher, if demand remains strong. However, Texas has the lowest gas prices in the country, which should bring some holiday cheer to the millions of Lone Star State motorists planning to take a road trip next week.”

AAA Texas said drivers in Midland and Odessa were paying the highest gas price average this week. The cheapest gas price average was reported in San Antonio.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $3.309 on Saturday and was down.

According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), U.S. gasoline demand had increased around six percent and remains elevated compared to this time last year.

Regional fuel supply number fell slightly, and Gulf Coast refinery utilization registered up from the week prior.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $2.810 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $2.78 here in the Hub City. However, prices were as low as $2.45 a gallon at some locations in Lubbock.