LUBBOCK, Texas — Fuel prices around most of the Lone Star State have been trending downward ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday next week, according to press release from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas was reported at $3.024 on Saturday. AAA data indicated prices were trending downward.

“Gas price averages have been dipping lower over the past few days, resulting in Texas having the lowest gas price average of any state across the nation heading into a very busy Thanksgiving travel week,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster in the press release.

The highest gas prices in the state this week were reported in Midland. The cheapest gas prices were reported in McAllen.

Texas recorded its highest gas price average on June 15, 2022 at $4.695 a gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $3.684 on Saturday. AAA data indicated prices were also trending downward.

According to OilPrice.com, West Texas Intermediate crude ended the week at $80.08 a barrel, while Brent crude ended at $87.62 a barrel.

AAA Texas has said crude oil makes up approximately 50 to 60 percent of the cost of a gallon of gas.

The U.S. recorded its highest gas price average on June 14, 2022 at $5.016 a gallon.

Locally, the average retail price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in the Lubbock was reported at $3.050 on Saturday. AAA data showed local prices were trending downward.

Lubbock recorded its highest gas price average on June 14, 2022 at $4.520 a gallon.

Meanwhile, the consumer website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $3.01 in the Hub City on Saturday. However, prices were reported as low as $2.79 for a gallon of regular unleaded. GasBuddy.com data on Saturday indicated local prices were trending down.