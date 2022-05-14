LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lone Star State and the U.S. both continue to set new all-time record high gas price averages this week, according to a press release from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $4.125 on Saturday, a new record. Prices were trending upward.

“Drivers filling up this week likely felt sticker shock as the price for a gallon of regular unleaded shot up 20 cents over the past week to a new record high for Texas,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Continued expensive gasoline prices have many consumers thinking about buying more fuel-efficient or alternative fuel vehicles, and the new AAA Car Guide produced by AAA’s Automotive Research Center is now available to help them assess their options.”



The motor club said Texas drivers were paying the 11th lowest gas prices on average across the country this week.

Drivers in El Paso were paying the highest gas price average this past week. The cheapest gas price average was reported in here in Amarillo.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $4.452 on Saturday, also a new record. Prices were trending upward.

Fear of a global energy supply disruption due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine outweighs the demand concerns prompted by the impact of COVID-19 on China’s economy, the news release said.



The cost of a barrel of crude oil continues to exceed $100 as the market weighs the European Union imposing possible new sanctions on Russian oil.

AAA and AAA Texas continue to offered these tips to help drivers improve fuel efficiency and save money:

Slow down and drive the speed limit. Higher speeds result in more aerodynamic drag.

Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard accelerations. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.

Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.

Minimize your use of air conditioning.

Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in colder temperatures. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.

Download the AAA App to find the cheapest gas prices near you.

Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy.

Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level.

When driving in town, adjust your speed to “time” the traffic lights. This reduces repeated braking and acceleration that consume additional fuel.

When approaching a red light or stop sign, take your foot off the gas early and allow your car to coast down to a slower speed until it is time to brake.

Meanwhile in Lubbock, AAA Texas said the average retail price was reported at $3.969 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $3.96 here in the Hub City. However, prices were reported as low as $3.92 for a gallon of regular unleaded.

In case you’re wondering, AAA data shows the highest-ever average price for gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Lubbock was $3.984 on July 16, 2008.