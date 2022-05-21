LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lone Star State’s gas price average continued to climb and set new records this week, according to a press release from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $4.291 on Saturday. AAA data showed a slight downward trend.

The highest gas price average record in the state was $4.293 on Friday (May 20).

“It’s been another record-breaking week at the gas pump, with no immediate relief in sight for drivers,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “However, higher gas prices have historically not deterred people from traveling; rather, some may modify their plans such as eating out fewer times or choosing less expensive activities as well as accommodations.”

The motor club said Texas drivers were paying the 14th lowest gas prices on average across the country this week.

Drivers in Fort Worth-Arlington and Dallas were paying the highest gas price average this past week. The cheapest gas price average was reported in Amarillo.

AAA Texas said those planning to take a road trip this summer can use the AAA Gas Cost Calculator to estimate the cost of fuel for their trip. Simply enter your route and this tool will generate an estimated fuel cost.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $4.593 on Saturday, a new record.

Meanwhile in Lubbock, AAA Texas said the average retail price was reported at $4.023 on Saturday.

According to AAA data, the Hub City set its highest gas price average record at $4.036 on Thursday (May 19).

The website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $4.01 here in the Hub City. However, prices were reported as low as $3.82 for a gallon of regular unleaded.

AAA and AAA Texas continue to offered these tips to help drivers improve fuel efficiency and save money: