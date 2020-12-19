AAA Texas: Statewide gas price average jumps to highest level in more than three months

LUBBOCK, Texas — The statewide gas price average rose to its highest level since early September this week, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $1.932 on Saturday and was trending upward.

. “COVID-19 concerns are still keeping demand far lower than last year, which has held the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Texas to under $2 per gallon for the majority of 2020.”

Drivers across the Lone Star State continue to pay the third lowest gas prices in the country.

AAA Texas said weekly gasoline inventories have remained relatively steady and crude oil prices have been creeping upward on the news that the U.S. government has begun distributing COVID-19 vaccines to U.S. healthcare workers.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was $2.216 on Saturday and was also trending upward.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $1.856 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com, however, reported an average retail price of $1.81 here in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find regular unleaded gas prices as low as $1.67 a gallon in Lubbock.