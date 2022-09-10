LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lone Star State’s gas price average has fallen now for 12 consecutive weeks, according to a press release from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas was reported at $3.167 on Saturday. Prices were trending downward.

“Texas gas prices are down 32 percent from this summer’s record highs and are the cheapest in the nation today,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said on Thursday. “Retail gas prices are expected to continue to decline as the price of crude oil decreases. However, fluctuations remain possible as markets are sensitive to geopolitical events such as the war in Ukraine.”

Texas drivers were paying the lowest gas prices on average across the country this week.

The highest gas prices in the state this week were reported in El Paso. The cheapest gas prices were reported in McAllen.



Texas recorded its highest gas price average on June 15, 2022 at $4.695 a gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $3.724 on Saturday. Prices were also trending downward.

West Texas Intermediate crude ended the week at $86.79 a barrel, while Brent crude ended at $92.84 according to OilPrice.com.

AAA Texas said crude oil makes up approximately 50 to 60 percent of the cost of a gallon of gas.

Retail fuel prices will likely continue to decrease in the near future. However, fluctuations remain possible due to uncertainty surrounding Russia’s war against Ukraine or threats from tropical weather.

The U.S. recorded its highest gas price average on June 14, 2022 at $5.016 a gallon.

Meanwhile, the average retail price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Lubbock was reported at $3.078 on Saturday. Prices were also trending downward.

Lubbock recorded its highest gas price average on June 14, 2022 at $4.520 a gallon.

The website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $3.05 here in the Hub City. However, prices were reported as low as $2.89 for a gallon of regular unleaded. GasBuddy.com data on Saturday indicated local prices were holding steady.