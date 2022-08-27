LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lone Star State’s gas price average fell for the 10th consecutive week, according to a press release from AAA Texas.

However, rising crude oil prices and weather concerns pushed the gas price average up in some Texas metropolitan areas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas was reported at $3.387 on Saturday. Prices were trending downward.

Texas drivers were paying the fourth lowest gas prices on average across the country this week.

The highest gas prices in the state this week were reported in El Paso The cheapest gas prices were reported in McAllen.

“Supply and demand volatility in the oil and gas markets can quickly change pump prices,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Joshua Zuber. “The market is going to continue to be very sensitive to headlines with the ongoing war in Ukraine.”

Higher oil futures are likely contributing to some Texas metro areas experiencing price jumps as many school districts return, coupled with the summer driving season still underway.

Another factor pushing gas prices higher in select markets could be the severe weather which has been affecting parts of the region, AAA Texas said.

Texas recorded its highest gas price average on June 15, 2022 at $4.695 a gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $3.857 on Saturday. Prices were also trending downward.

West Texas Intermediate crude ended the week at $93.06 a barrel, while Brent crude ended at $101.00 according to OilPrice.com.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) made headlines earlier in the week with reports OPEC+ is considering cutting output. The news sent oil prices higher during the week.



Previously, the cost of oil had edged lower on fears of economic slowdowns around the globe.

AAA Texas said while has demand dropped nationally week-to-week, so did regional gas supplies.

The U.S. recorded its highest gas price average on June 14, 2022 at $5.016 a gallon.

Meanwhile, the average retail price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Lubbock was reported at $3.328 on Saturday. Prices were also trending downward.

Lubbock recorded its highest gas price average on June 14, 2022 at $4.520 a gallon.

The website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $3.29 here in the Hub City. However, prices were reported as low as $3.11 for a gallon of regular unleaded. GasBuddy.com data on Saturday indicated local prices were holding steady.