LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lone Star State’s weekly gas price average has declined now for 15 consecutive weeks, according to press release from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas was reported at $3.104 on Saturday. Prices were trending downward.

Texas drivers were paying the third lowest gas prices on average across the country this week.

Some Texas metropolitan areas, however, continue to experience price increases.

“Supply and demand volatility will keep gasoline prices fluctuating in some metro regions,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster.

The highest gas prices in the state this week were reported in Amarillo. The cheapest gas prices were reported in San Angelo.



Texas recorded its highest gas price average on June 15, 2022 at $4.695 a gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $3.800 on Saturday. Prices were trending upward.

AAA Texas said the national average price rose this week due to higher regional prices on the West Coast and in the Midwest. These regions experienced refinery issues that range from planned maintenance to a fire.

West Texas Intermediate crude ended the week at $79.49 a barrel, while Brent crude ended at $85.14, according to OilPrice.com.

Concerns about inflation and economic slowdown are keeping oil prices lower compared to where they were over the summer, AAA Texas said

Hurricane Ian was not expected to have a significant impact on oil and gas production.

AAA Texas said crude oil makes up approximately 50 to 60 percent of the cost of a gallon of gas.

The U.S. recorded its highest gas price average on June 14, 2022 at $5.016 a gallon.

Meanwhile, the average retail price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in the Hub City was reported at $3.165 on Saturday. AAA data showed local prices were trending slightly upward.

Lubbock recorded its highest gas price average on June 14, 2022 at $4.520 a gallon.

The website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $3.13 here in the Hub City. However, prices were reported as low as $3.84 for a gallon of regular unleaded. GasBuddy.com data on Saturday indicated local prices were dropping.