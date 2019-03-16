AAA Texas: Statewide and nationwide pump prices continue to rise

(Photo from MGN Online; Pixaby)

(Photo from MGN Online; Pixaby)

LUBBOCK, Texas - Texas gas prices, along with the national averages, have been steadily increasing for the last three weeks, according to AAA Texas.

On Saturday, AAA reported the statewide gas price average in Texas was at $2.32 for a gallon regular unleaded fuel.

This price was 10 cents higher than last Saturday and just under two cents lower than last year.

“Gas prices continue to climb around the country, Texas included, to match prices similar to last year at this same time,” said Joshua Zuber, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico spokesperson in a news release. “However, AAA does not expect this year’s national high to be nearly as expensive as last year’s peak price of $2.97.”

AAA Texas said the statewide average price was as low as $1.91 for a gallon of regular unleaded in early January.

Drivers in the Midland-Odessa area continue to pay the highest prices in Texas. The lowest prices in the state on Saturday were in San Antonio and across the lower Rio Grande Valley.

Gasoline stocks have gradually decreased while demand has started to increase and crude oil prices have been fluctuating. Combined, these factors are driving up gas prices across the country, a AAA Texas said.

The national average price for regular unleaded was $2.54 per gallon on Saturday, AAA reported.

This price was seven cents higher than a week ago but and less than one cent lower than last year.

AAA reported that average price for regular unleaded in Lubbock was $2.31 a gallon Saturday.

GasBuddy.com was reporting an average price on Saturday at $2.30 in Lubbock.