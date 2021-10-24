AAA Texas: Statewide average gas price shoots past the $3 mark

LUBBOCK, Texas — The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel rose over the $3.00 mark this past week for the first time in seven years, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

“Texas hasn’t seen the statewide average above three dollars per gallon since October 2014,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Gas prices may continue to rise as demand for fuel products has been robust and there continues to be supply chain disruptions like with many other industries.”

The statewide average price was reported at $3.034 on Sunday and was trending upward.

AAA Texas said drivers in El Paso were paying the highest gas price average this week. The cheapest gas price average was reported in Lubbock and Sherman/Denison.

All 27 metropolitan areas surveyed by AAA Texas saw increases in pump price averages with some cities experiencing significant increases.

The motor club said that Texas drivers were paying the 3rd lowest gas prices on average across the country this past week.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $3.385 on Sunday and was trending upward.

According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), U.S. gasoline demand had increased week-to-week by nearly five percent and remains elevated from this time last year.



Weekly regional fuel supply numbers decreased slightly, and Gulf Coast refinery utilization registered down from the week prior.



In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $2.941on Sunday.

The website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $2.91 here in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find regular unleaded gas prices as low as $2.75 a gallon.