AAA Texas: Statewide fuel price average third lowest in U.S.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Drivers in the Lone Star State are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump in the U.S. according to a news release from AAA Texas.

Texas has the third lowest fuel price average in the country.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $1.878 on Saturday was trending downward.

“We are entering the final weeks of the summer driving season, and drivers around Texas are still paying under $2 a gallon on average,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Joshua Zuber. “Pump prices may continue to push downward as COVID-19 concerns persist, excluding any major interruptions, such as significant tropical weather in the Gulf of Mexico.”

AAA Texas said prices around the state continue to show low volatility as regional gasoline supplies continue to grow.

The latest Energy Information Administration report showed demand had increased by about three percent in the last week, while gasoline supplies have returned above 91 million barrels.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was $2.185 on Saturday and was also trending downward.

The price of crude oil has also been relatively unchanged in recent weeks.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $1.794 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com, however, reported an average retail price of $1.77 here in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find gas prices as low as $1.62 a gallon in Lubbock.

Compared to last weekend, pump prices were down across in the Hub City.

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery efforts in Lubbock and the South Plains