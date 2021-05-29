AAA Texas: Statewide gas price average at highest level in 3 years heading into Memorial Day

LUBBOCK, Texas — The statewide gas price average in the Lone Star State is at it’s highest level in three years heading into Memorial Day, according to a new release from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.718 on Saturday and was trending slightly downward.

“Gasoline demand was projected to rise, and that’s exactly what’s happening, due to several factors including increasing vaccination rates and growing consumer confidence,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Consumption of fuel should remain strong as Memorial Day approaches and Texas is expected to see a strong rebound in the number of people traveling by automobile compared to last year’s holiday weekend.”

AAA Texas noted that drivers are paying similar prices seen on Memorial Day 2018.

Texas drivers were paying the third lowest gas prices on average across the country this week.

The auto club forecasts 2.8 million Texans will travel by automobile this Memorial Day.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $3.044 on Saturday and was holding steady.

AAA Texas said the national gas price average is the highest since 2014.

The latest Energy Information Administration update indicated U.S. gasoline demand had jumped to almost 9.5 million barrels per day.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $2.684 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $2.66 here in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find regular unleaded gas prices as low as $2.51 a gallon in Lubbock.