LUBBOCK, Texas — The statewide pump price average rose back above the $3.00 mark this week, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

“With tensions escalated between Ukraine and Russia and demand for gasoline climbing, market prices for crude oil have been moving upward,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “While gas price trends can sometimes be unpredictable, the current market environment suggests higher pump prices could stick around for a while.”

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $3.017 on Saturday and was trending upward.

Drivers in El Paso were paying the highest gas price average this past week. The cheapest gas price average was reported in Amarillo.

The motor club said that Texas drivers were paying the 4th lowest gas prices on average across the country this week.

AAA Texas offered the following tips to help drivers save money on fuel:

Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level.

Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy.

Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard accelerations. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.

Slow down and drive the speed limit. Higher speeds result in more aerodynamic drag.

Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.

Minimize your use of air conditioning.

Sign up for a fuel rewards program. AAA and Shell offer stackable discounts on gas.

on gas. Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in colder temperatures. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.

Remove unnecessary and bulky items from your car.

Minimize your use of roof racks and remove special carriers when not in use.

Download the AAA App to find the cheapest prices near you.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $3.361on Saturday and was trending upward.

According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), U.S. gasoline demand increased from the previous week.

Regional gasoline supplies held steady from the week prior, EIA data showed.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $2.926 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $2.90 here in the Hub City. However, prices were as low as $2.76 for regular unleaded at some locations.