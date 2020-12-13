AAA Texas: Statewide gas price average climbs slightly as demand, supplies decline

LUBBOCK, Texas — For the second week in a row following the Thanksgiving holiday, AAA Texas reported the statewide gas price average rose slightly.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $1.X857 on Sunday was holding steady.

“Higher crude oil prices seem to be setting into the pump prices around Texas,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “However, the slight increases may only be temporary due to a climbing number of positive COVID-19 cases, which could further put a dent in demand for retail gasoline.”

Drivers across the Lone Star State continue to pay the third lowest gas prices in the country.

AAA Texas said the the latest Energy Information Administration report showed a decline, week-to-week, in regional supply of gasoline stock.

Crude oil prices have been hovering around $45 a barrel recently, a higher level than earlier in 2020.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was $2.163 on Sunday and was trending upward.

Demand for gasoline across the country, however, had recently trended lower week-to-week to its lowest level since late May.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $1.798 on Sunday.

The website GasBudddy.com, however, reported an average retail price of $1.76 here in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find regular unleaded gas prices as low as $1.63 a gallon in Lubbock.