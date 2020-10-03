AAA Texas: Statewide gas price average continues record stretch below $2.00 since March

LUBBOCK, Texas — Drivers across the Lone Star State continue to fill up on average below the $2.00 mark for the longest stretch in the last 15 years, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $1.857 on Saturday was trending downward.

“The average price for regular unleaded in the Lone Star State continues its streak below $2 a gallon since March, a record for Texas drivers since $2 per gallon gas was first seen in Texas back in 2005” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “With fall officially here, drivers may see gas prices decrease pending any major market volatility.”

Market analysts primarily attribute the cheaper fuel prices to demand destruction caused by COVID-19 concerns

Texas drivers continue to pay the second cheapest gas prices in the country, according to AAA.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was $2.189 on Saturday and was also trending downward .

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $1.808 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com, however, reported an average retail price of $1.78 here in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find gas prices as low as $1.66 a gallon in Lubbock.

