AAA Texas: Statewide gas price average continues to trickle down; lowest in the U.S. this week

A gas pump nozzle is seen at a gas station. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Gas prices continued to trickle down slightly across the Lone Start State for the fourth week in row, according to a news release from AAA Texas.



The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.576 on Saturday and was holding steady.

“Texas has the lowest statewide gas price average in the U.S. this week,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster.

Texas motorists, however, are currently paying around $1.00 more per gallon than compared to April 2020, Armbruster said.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.870 on Saturday and was trending upward.

According the latest data from the Energy Information Association, demand across the U.S. had increased to nearly nine million barrels per day, the highest since late August 2020.

Regional refinery utilization also rose to 86% from the week prior.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was $2.615 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com, however, reported an average retail price of $2.59 here in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find regular unleaded gas prices as low as $2.42 a gallon in Lubbock.