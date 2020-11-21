AAA Texas: Statewide gas price average dropped slightly this week

LUBBOCK, Texas — AAA Texas reported the gas price average here in the Lone Star State fell slightly this week after a small price increase during the previous week.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $1.798 on Saturday was trending downward.

“Pump prices have fallen slightly since last week as demand for retail gasoline is trending downward and regional supplies have grown recently,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster.

“Drivers continue to pay much less for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel compared to this same time last year due to COVID-19 concerns.” Armbruster said. “With health and government officials urging Americans to stay home as the best way to protect yourself and others from getting sick, AAA anticipates at least a 10% drop in travel across the U.S. this Thanksgiving.”

Data from the Energy Information Administration showed refineries have increased production from 75% to 78% in the Gulf Coast region week-to-week.

AAA Texas also said relatively stable crude oil prices may be keeping retail gas prices from dropping even further.

Texas drivers were paying the second lowest gas prices in the nation this week.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was $2.X12 on Saturday and was also trending downward.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $1.734 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com, however, reported an average retail price of $1.69 here in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find regular unleaded gas prices as low as $1.45 a gallon in Lubbock.