LUBBOCK, Texas — Retail gasoline prices continued to drop this week across the state with drivers now paying on average below the $4.00 mark, according to a press release from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas was reported at $3.889 on Saturday. Prices were trending downward.

The motor club also said Texas drivers were paying the lowest gas prices on average across the country this week.

“The statewide retail price for a gallon of regular unleaded on average fell below $4 for the first time since the second week of May,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Joshua Zuber. “With gas prices continuing to decline, more people may be encouraged to make last minute decisions to travel.”

The highest gas prices in the state this week were reported in College Station. The cheapest gas prices were reported in Laredo.

Texas recorded its highest gas price average on June 15, 2022 at $4.695 a gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $4.382 on Saturday. Prices were also trending downward.

West Texas Intermediate crude ended the week at $94.70 a barrel, while Brent crude ended at $103.20 according to OilPrice.com.

AAA Texas warned that crude oil prices remain sensitive to headlines – trading in wild swings somedays.

July is still a leading month for travel demand. It is unclear how long downward pressure will remain on the price at the pump, the motor club said.

The U.S. recorded its highest gas price average on June 14, 2022 at $5.016 a gallon.

Meanwhile, the average retail price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Lubbock was reported at $3.875 on Saturday. Prices were also trending downward.

Lubbock recorded its highest gas price average on June 14, 2022 at $4.520 a gallon.

The website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $3.87 here in the Hub City. However, prices were reported as low as $3.68 for a gallon of regular unleaded.