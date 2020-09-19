AAA Texas: Statewide gas price average drops despite tropical weather threats

LUBBOCK, Texas — The statewide gas price average in the Lone Star State dropped for the third consecutive week, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

Texans are currently paying the second lowest prices at the pump on average in the county.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $1.859 on Saturday was holding steady.

“After the lowest summer gas price average for Texas drivers in 16 years, cheaper fuel continues to flow, even with tropical weather interrupting the oil and gas industry in the Gulf once again,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Prices are dropping due to lower than normal gasoline demand as COVID-19 concerns remain and summer driving season is winding down.”

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was $2.182 on Saturday and was trending X.

Fuel demand remains below where it was at this time last year, which is helping continue to push gasoline prices cheaper.

According to Oil Price Information Service, retail gasoline sales are down by 16 percent compared to this point last year.

AAA Texas said pump prices could continue to trend cheaper as winter blend gasoline is reintroduced into the market.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $1.812 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com, however, reported an average retail price of $1.78 here in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find gas prices as low as $1.51 a gallon in Lubbock.

