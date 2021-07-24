AAA Texas: Statewide gas price average drops slightly but demand remains strong

LUBBOCK, Texas — While demand for gasoline remains strong, there was a slight decrease in the statewide pump price average this week, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.817 on Saturday and was trending downward.

“Crude oil prices, which are the biggest factor when it comes to what we pay at the pump, have been on a roller coaster this week,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Crude prices saw sharp declines early in the week but rebounded quickly. It’s unlikely drivers will see much, if any relief at the pump through the remainder of July.”

The motor club did note that Texas drivers were paying the third lowest gas prices on average across the country this week.

AAA Texas said drivers in Odessa were paying the highest gas price average this week. The cheapest gas price average was reported in the Sherman-Denison area.

The latest data from the Energy Information Administration indicated regional fuel supply levels increased slightly as did Gulf Coast refinery utilization from the week prior.

AAA Texas said these factors have likely helped keep Texas gas prices from increasing compared to last week

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $3.155 on Saturday and was holding steady.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $2.786 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $2.76 here in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find regular unleaded gas prices as low as $2.63 a gallon in Lubbock.