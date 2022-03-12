LUBBOCK, Texas — The statewide gas price average recently jumped to a level never seen before in the Lone Star State due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $4.005 on Saturday and was trending slightly downward.

“Gas prices are climbing at a weekly pace we’ve never seen before, breaking records that set in 2008 across the state,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Prices are anticipated to keep rising due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the impact it’s causing on crude oil prices.”

The motor club said Texas drivers were paying the 14th lowest gas prices on average across the country this week.

Drivers in El Paso were paying the highest gas price average this week. The cheapest gas price average was reported in Amarillo.



The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $4.326 on Saturday and was trending slightly downward.

The cost of crude oil is around 50-60% of what drivers pay at the pump – and those barrels of oil reached highs not seen since 2008, the AAA Texas news release said.



Volatility in the gas and oil market is expected to continue until the oil market figures out how to balance the loss of Russian energy.



AAA and AAA Texas offered these tips for ways drivers can improve fuel efficiency and save money:

Slow down and drive the speed limit. Higher speeds result in more aerodynamic drag.

Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard accelerations. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.

Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.

Minimize your use of air conditioning.

Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in colder temperatures. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.

Download the AAA App to find the cheapest gas prices near you.

Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy.

Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level.

When driving in town, adjust your speed to “time” the traffic lights. This reduces repeated braking and acceleration that consume additional fuel.

When approaching a red light or stop sign, take your foot off the gas early and allow your car to coast down to a slower speed until it is time to brake.

Meanwhile in Lubbock, AAA Texas said the average retail price was reported at $3.880 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $3.89 here in the Hub City. However, prices were as low as $3.58 for regular unleaded at some locations.



Sam’s Club and Costco had the lowest gas prices in Lubbock on Saturday, according to GasBuddy.com.