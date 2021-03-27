AAA Texas: Statewide gas price average falls week-to-week for first time since Jan.

A gas pump nozzle is seen at a gas station. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas — AAA Texas reported the statewide pump price average dropped slightly for the first time since early January this week.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.618 on Saturday and was trending downward.

“Drivers are still filling up with the some of the most expensive gas of the year,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “However, thanks to increased refinery production and a healthy gasoline supply, the upward trend in retail fuel prices seems to have taken a pause for now.”

AAA Texas said regional refinery utilization increased around eight percent and gasoline supplies remain steady from the prior week as well.

Texas drivers were paying the fourth lowest gas prices in the country this week.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.863 on Saturday and was trending downward.



U.S. gasoline demand did increase to 8.6 million barrels per day, but it’s still lower from this same time last year due to COVID-19 impacts.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was $2.657 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com, however, reported an average retail price of $2.64 here in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find regular unleaded gas prices as low as $2.46 a gallon in Lubbock.