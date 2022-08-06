LUBBOCK, Texas — Retail gasoline prices continued to dip this week across the Lone Star State, according to a press release from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas was reported at $3.590 on Saturday. Prices were trending downward.

“Texas has the lowest gas price average of any state in the country according to GasPrices.AAA.com,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “It remains to be seen how far gasoline prices can actually fall with the busy summer driving season still underway.”

The highest gas prices in the state this week were reported in College Station. The cheapest gas prices were reported in Brownsville-Harlingen.

Texas recorded its highest gas price average on June 15, 2022 at $4.695 a gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $4.084 on Saturday. Prices were also trending downward.

West Texas Intermediate crude ended the week at $89.01 a barrel, while Brent crude ended at $94.92 according to OilPrice.com.

AAA Texas said crude oil prices are falling as the energy industry factors in a possible economic slowdown. Additionally, demand for gasoline fell week-to-week and regional supplies increased. Both factors are helping push retail fuel prices lower.

The U.S. recorded its highest gas price average on June 14, 2022 at $5.016 a gallon.

Meanwhile, the average retail price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Lubbock was reported at $3.478 on Saturday. Prices were also trending downward.

Lubbock recorded its highest gas price average on June 14, 2022 at $4.520 a gallon.

The website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $3.42 here in the Hub City. However, prices were reported as low as $2.99 for a gallon of regular unleaded.