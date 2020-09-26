AAA Texas: Statewide gas price average marks longest stretch below $2 since 2005

State & Regional
Posted: / Updated:

A customer pumps gasoline into their vehicle in Lubbock, Texas.
(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com File Photo)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Drivers across the Lone Star State continue to pay the second cheapest gas prices in the country, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

Also this week, the state marked the longest number of consecutive days in which the gas price average has remained below $2.00 per gallon in the last 15 years.

“The Texas statewide gas price average is on course to see the longest stretch of sub-$2/gallon gasoline since Texans first paid $2.00/gallon in 2005,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Prices could continue to remain lower due to demand destruction caused by COVID-19 concerns and fewer people traveling this fall.”

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $1.864 on Saturday was trending downward.

AAA Texas said the gas price average has remained below the $2.00 mark since mid-March.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was $2.189 on Saturday and was also trending downward.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $1.815 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com, however, reported an average retail price of $1.80 here in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find gas prices as low as $1.66 a gallon in Lubbock.

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery efforts in Lubbock and the South Plains

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar