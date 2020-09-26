AAA Texas: Statewide gas price average marks longest stretch below $2 since 2005

LUBBOCK, Texas — Drivers across the Lone Star State continue to pay the second cheapest gas prices in the country, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

Also this week, the state marked the longest number of consecutive days in which the gas price average has remained below $2.00 per gallon in the last 15 years.

“The Texas statewide gas price average is on course to see the longest stretch of sub-$2/gallon gasoline since Texans first paid $2.00/gallon in 2005,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Prices could continue to remain lower due to demand destruction caused by COVID-19 concerns and fewer people traveling this fall.”

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $1.864 on Saturday was trending downward.

AAA Texas said the gas price average has remained below the $2.00 mark since mid-March.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was $2.189 on Saturday and was also trending downward.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $1.815 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com, however, reported an average retail price of $1.80 here in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find gas prices as low as $1.66 a gallon in Lubbock.

