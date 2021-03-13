AAA Texas: Statewide gas price average nearing 2-year high

LUBBOCK, Texas — Prices at the gas pump continued to rise this week across the Lone Star State, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

“Gas prices are expected to keep rising in the coming days as crude oil prices climb,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “As a result, Texans are paying the highest gas prices in almost two years.”

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.604 on Saturday and were trending upward.

The last time the statewide average was around this price was around Memorial Day 2019.

Texas drivers were paying the third lowest gas prices in the country this week.

AAA Texas attributed the rising prices to production cutbacks by The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+), as well market optimism of the impact the stimulus package could have on the economy.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.852 on Saturday and was also trending upward.

The latest update from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed refinery utilization in the U.S. is at 61-percent in the Gulf Region, which is likely also contributing to the continued rise in gas prices.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was $2.664 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com, however, reported an average retail price of $2.64 here in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find regular unleaded gas prices as low as $2.46 a gallon in Lubbock.