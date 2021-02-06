AAA Texas: Statewide gas price average now more expensive than compared to last year

LUBBOCK, Texas — The streak of the statewide gas price average being cheaper year-over-year has finished, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

“Typically, this time of the year, gas prices trend downward,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “That is not the case this year as crude oil continues to price at levels not seen since mid-February 2020.”

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.165 on Saturday and was holding steady.

Savings while filling up compared to the average price per gallon last year – as much as $1.12 a gallon less – lasted for 342 days.

Texas drivers were paying the third lowest gas prices on average across the country this week, according to AAA Texas.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.462 on Saturday and was trending upward.

Crude oil has been trading at higher prices due to optimism about COVID-19 vaccines renewing demand later this year and oil production cuts promised by members OPEC, AAA Texas said.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $2.123 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com, however, reported an average retail price of $2.09 here in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find regular unleaded gas prices as low as $1.96 a gallon in Lubbock.