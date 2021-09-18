AAA Texas: Statewide gas price average relatively stable following two recent hurricanes

LUBBOCK, Texas — Despite the interruption to the oil and gas industry recent after two tropical systems, the statewide gas price average has managed to remain stable, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.806 on Saturday and was trending slightly downward.

“Pump prices have the potential to still be volatile at times over the next few weeks as the Gulf of Mexico has experienced two hurricanes recently in Texas and Louisiana, impacting the oil and gas industry,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “However, as we approach the fall season, and barring any major disruptions, drivers could see gas prices decrease as fewer people tend to take road trips this time of the year.”

The motor club said that Texas drivers were paying the second lowest gas prices on average across the country this week.

AAA Texas said drivers in Odessa were paying the highest gas price average this week. The cheapest gas price average was reported in San Antonio.

Regional gasoline supplies are still at health levels, according to the latest date from the Energy Information Administration. However, Gulf Coast refinery operations are still reduced compared to a couple of weeks ago.



AAA Texas did note some metropolitan areas have seen a brief spike in gas prices since last week, including Midland, Odessa and Laredo.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $3.193 on Saturday and was trending slightly downward.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $2.757 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $2.73 here in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find regular unleaded gas prices as low as $2.52 a gallon.