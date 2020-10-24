AAA Texas: Statewide gas price average remains relatively flat week-to-week

LUBBOCK, Texas — The statewide average price for regular unleaded fuel in the Lone Star State has remained relatively flat during the month of October, according to a news release from AAA Texas.
The average price was reported at $1.862 on Saturday was trending downward.
“Drivers in Texas have been seeing consistent prices this month, staying around $1.86 on average statewide over the last four-week period,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “COVID-19 concerns impacting daily life and travel appears to keep diminishing demand for gasoline when compared to last year.”
As of Saturday, Texas drivers have been paying below $2.00 a gallon for regular unleaded fuel for 225 days, the longest stretch since 2005.
In addition, regional gasoline supplies increased week-to-week by about two percent, AAA Texas said.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was $2.163 on Saturday and was also trending downward .
COVID-19 concerns continue to keep the gasoline demand level well below last year, AAA Texas said. Demand is three percent lower week-to-week on a national level.
In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $1.787 on Saturday.
The website GasBudddy.com, however, reported an average retail price of $1.76 here in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find gas prices as low as $1.62 a gallon in Lubbock.