AAA Texas: Statewide gas price average remains relatively flat week-to-week

LUBBOCK, Texas — The statewide average price for regular unleaded fuel in the Lone Star State has remained relatively flat during the month of October, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

The average price was reported at $1.862 on Saturday was trending downward.

“Drivers in Texas have been seeing consistent prices this month, staying around $1.86 on average statewide over the last four-week period,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “COVID-19 concerns impacting daily life and travel appears to keep diminishing demand for gasoline when compared to last year.”

As of Saturday, Texas drivers have been paying below $2.00 a gallon for regular unleaded fuel for 225 days, the longest stretch since 2005.

In addition, regional gasoline supplies increased week-to-week by about two percent, AAA Texas said.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was $2.163 on Saturday and was also trending downward .

COVID-19 concerns continue to keep the gasoline demand level well below last year, AAA Texas said. Demand is three percent lower week-to-week on a national level.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $1.787 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com, however, reported an average retail price of $1.76 here in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find gas prices as low as $1.62 a gallon in Lubbock.

