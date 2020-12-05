AAA Texas: Statewide gas price average rises after Thanksgiving holiday

LUBBOCK, Texas — After filling up with the cheapest gas on Thanksgiving Day in 12 years, AAA Texas reported a price increase at the pump this week.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $1.857 on Saturday was trending upward.

“The statewide average increased from last week even as demand fell across the country,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Even as prices at the pump jumped week-to-week, Texans are still paying far less than this time last year.”

Drivers across the Lone Star State were paying the third lowest gas prices in the country this week.

AAA Texas reported crude oil prices have rose on news related to the progress of COVID-19 vaccines, which is likely contributing an increase in retail gas prices.

Overall U.S. demand for gas sunk to its lowest level since mid-June and regionally supplies increased.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was $2.161 on Saturday and was trending X.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $1.771 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com, however, reported an average retail price of $1.75 here in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find regular unleaded gas prices as low as $1.52 a gallon in Lubbock.