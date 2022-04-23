LUBBOCK, Texas — The recent slide in gasoline prices reversed course this week over concerns about increasing crude oil prices and seasonal domestic gasoline demands, according to a press release from AAA Texas.



The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $3.781 on Saturday and was trending upward.

“As the days get longer, the weather gets warmer, and pump prices dip from their record highs, consumers feel more confident about hitting the road,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “And AAA is anticipating strong demand in the coming weeks as bookings for Memorial Day travel are already much higher than what they were last year.”

The motor club said Texas drivers were paying the fifth lowest gas prices on average across the country this week.

Drivers in El Paso were paying the highest gas price average this past week. The cheapest gas price average was reported in Corpus Christi.

AAA Texas reported the Lone Star State’s highest-ever record average price for gallon of regular unleaded at $4.01 on March 11.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $4.120 on Saturday and was holding steady.

The war in Ukraine and continued supply disruptions over less Russian oil entering the market have caused the price of crude hold above $100 a barrel.

U.S. gasoline demand has been slowly rising for the last few weeks, suggesting that the summer driving season is just around the corner.

AAA and AAA Texas continue to offered these tips to help drivers improve fuel efficiency and save money:

Slow down and drive the speed limit. Higher speeds result in more aerodynamic drag.

Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard accelerations. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.

Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.

Minimize your use of air conditioning.

Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in colder temperatures. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.

Download the AAA App to find the cheapest gas prices near you.

Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy.

Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level.

When driving in town, adjust your speed to “time” the traffic lights. This reduces repeated braking and acceleration that consume additional fuel.

When approaching a red light or stop sign, take your foot off the gas early and allow your car to coast down to a slower speed until it is time to brake.

Meanwhile in Lubbock, AAA Texas said the average retail price was reported at $3.645 on Saturday, the third lowest in the state.

The website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $3.62 here in the Hub City. However, prices were reported as low as $3.49 for a gallon of regular unleaded.