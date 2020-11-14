AAA Texas: Statewide gas price average rises for the first time in weeks

LUBBOCK, Texas — Drivers across the Lone Star State are paying the third lowest gas prices in the country, despite a slight price increase for the first time in weeks.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $1.815 on Saturday was trending downward.

“The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Texas increased slightly for the first time in three weeks,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Rising crude oil prices are likely contributing to the uptick in prices at the pump, but still the average fuel price is far cheaper than at this same time last year as COVID-19 concerns linger and keep demand for gas relatively lower.”

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was $2.129 on Saturday and was trending downward.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $1.753 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com, however, reported an average retail price of $1.72 here in the Hub City for re The website also noted drives could find regular unleaded gas prices as low as $1.44 a gallon in Lubbock.