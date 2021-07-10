AAA Texas: Statewide gas price average rises to most expensive level since 2014

LUBBOCK, Texas — The statewide gas price average across the Lone Star State is now at its highest level since October 2014, according to the news release from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.827 on Saturday and was trending upward.

“The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded on average in the Lone Star State has increased by nearly 45 percent since the start of the year due to increased demand and higher crude oil prices as more people are traveling for leisure and business,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Market analysts anticipate that this upward trend could continue through the summer.”

The motor club did note that Texas drivers were paying the third lowest gas prices on average across the country this week.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $3.143 on Saturday and was holding steady.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $2.769 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $2.75 here in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find regular unleaded gas prices as low as $2.59 a gallon in Lubbock.