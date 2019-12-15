AAA Texas: Statewide gas price average rose slightly this past week

LUBBOCK, Texas – The statewide gas price average rose slightly this past week, according to a news release from AAA Texas.



“A healthy supply of gasoline is causing prices in many Texas cities to decrease, however the statewide average is two cents more per gallon compared to the last week,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas corporate spokesperson.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.239 on Sunday.

Drivers in Odessa were paying the highest prices in the state this past week, while the cheapest gas prices could be found in the Amarillo area.

AAA Texas reported the average retail price in Lubbock at $2.185 on Sunday.

At 94%, regional refinery rates are at their highest since early September.

“Gasoline stocks are expected to continue to grow and drive gas prices even cheaper for many Texans through year-end,” Armbruster said.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.556 on Sunday.

The website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $2.16 in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find gas prices as low as $2.04 a gallon.