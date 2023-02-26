LUBBOCK, Texas — The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel slid back below the $3.00 mark this past week, according to a press release from from AAA Texas.

AAA data on Sunday reported an the average price was $2.926 in Texas. Prices were trending downward, the data showed.

Texas drivers overall were paying the lowest gas prices on average across the country this past week, the motor club said.

The highest gas prices in the state were reported in El Paso and Midland. The cheapest gas prices were reported in McAllen.

Texas recorded its highest gas price average on June 15, 2022 at $4.695 a gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $3.368 on Sunday. AAA data indicated the average price was also trending downward.

According to OilPrice.com, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil ended the week back on Friday at $76.32 a barrel. It had ended the previous week at $76.34 a barrel.

The motor club said U.S. crude oil supplies continue to build sending oil prices lower. Demand for fuel has been lower, which is normal during winter months when fewer people drive.

“As spring nears and the switchover to the more expensive summer-blend gasoline takes place, it would not be surprising to see prices continue to fluctuate or increase,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster in the press release.

Crude oil prices account for up to 60% of the cost of each gallon of gasoline.

Ultimately, retailers set the final price of a gallon of gas.

The U.S. recorded its highest gas price average on June 14, 2022 at $5.016 a gallon.

Locally, the average retail price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in the Lubbock was reported at $2.921 on Sunday. AAA data showed the local average price was trending downward.

Lubbock recorded its highest gas price average on June 14, 2022 at $4.520 a gallon.

Meanwhile, the consumer website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $2.88 in the Hub City on Sunday. GasBuddy.com data on Sunday indicated local prices were trending down.